New Music Cover art for Bas and J. Cole’s “Passport Bros” single J. Cole References His Charlotte Hornets Ownership On Bas' "Passport Bros" / 07.19.2023

On Wednesday (July 19), Bas unveiled his new track titled “Passport Bros” featuring frequent collaborator J. Cole. The single teems with distinctive African rhythms, reinforcing the cultural ties both artists share.

The release encapsulates the duo’s international expeditions, subtly nudging listeners to venture out and add more stamps to their passports. In the New York artist’s verse, he rapped, “Where you work on the weekend? Where you go on a Sunday? Heard that place is the hot spot, I’ma take you to brunch there. I’ma get you the Rollie, I’ma take you to Italy. I’ma need you to show me everything that it’s gon’ be.”

During his featured verse, Cole referenced his partial ownership of the Charlotte Hornets, “Shots of Clase, me and lil Bassy in Barcelona. The news just dropped, I’m a partial owner, what can I say? Tell Coach Cliff to suit me up and I’ll play, I’m winning. We at Tape Mayfair, you can’t get in.”

Watch the music video below.

Bas previously whetted the appetite of fans via Twitter, hinting at the sizzling summer number he and Cole whipped up.

“I gave my bro DJ Moma an exclusive summer heater [that] me and J. Cole cooked up this week. Pull up on my Everyday People fam in a city near you to hear it. The song not out nowhere, [so] don’t look,” he tweeted last month.

gave my bro @djmoma an exclusive summer heaaater me and Cole cooked up this week. pull up on my @everydayppl fam in a city near you to hear it. song not out nowhere don’t look — Bas (@Bas) June 17, 2023

“Passport Bros” arrives as the second single from Bas’ much-anticipated fourth studio album, which is titled We Only Talk About Real Sh**t When We’re F**cked Up. The initial teaser, “Diamonds,” was released back in January. However, the full-length project still awaits an official release date.

J. Cole has also been hinting at fresh music ventures. During Drake’s ongoing “It’s All A Blur Tour” stop in Montreal, he suggested that a joint effort between the two was imminent. When the Toronto rapper asked if he could get on his album, the North Carolina native responded, “Say less, Godd**n it.”