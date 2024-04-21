News Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To Ye Dissing Drake And J. Cole On "Like That (Remix)" / 04.21.2024

Saturday (April 20) afternoon, Ye officially joined Hip Hop’s Royal Rumble with a remix of Future and Metro Boomin’s Kendrick Lamar-assisted track, “Like That”

Following rumors that the “CARNIVAL” rapper had a verse on the record, Ye premiered the track on Justin Laboy’s podcast, “The Download.” The interesting verse primarily targeted J. Cole and Drake. Ye started the track by saying, “You know we had to get The Hooligans up here/ We gon’ take this p**sy n**ga out/ Yo, Dot, I got you.”

He began the verse claiming, “Shouldn’t have never let me get money again/ On my Katt Williams when they get funny again/ Yeah, you see they tried to count me out, I like that/ We just hit a number one, we right back.”

Later in the song he alluded to Drake’s lifetime deal with Universal Music Group before sending a jab at J. Cole, stating, “It’s a wrap for n**gas/ Where’s Lucian? Serve your master, n**ga/ You caught a little bag for your masters, didn’t ya’?/ Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n**gas/ Y’all so outta sight, outta mind/ I can’t even think of a Drake line/ Play J. Cole, get the p**sy dry.”

The J. Cole bar has now sparked a viral meme with people trolling the North Carolina-bred emcee on social media. One fan commented, “Cole gotta come back out,” while another stated, “It’s WW3 right now.”

Metro Boomin seemingly cosigned the remix by posting a picture with the legendary rapper on social media. One fan commented, “It’s really Drake against the world right now.” Someone else claimed, “Kanye is the final boss,” before someone stated, “Man shut [the f**k] up and make some drums.”

Although Drake has responded to a few other emcees during this battle, his most recent “Taylor Made Freestyle” is proof that he wants smoke with Kendrick Lamar. The new AI-infused track featured VFX to mimic Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

In his verse, Drake spat, “Yeah, unc’, that’s the truth/ I’m definitely ’bout to come around the Lang gang and let my f**king bowel move/ S**tting on you n**gas from a whole different altitude.”

The For All The Dogs emcee went as far as to say, “But now we gotta wait a f**king week ’cause Taylor Swift is your new Top/ And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve/ This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud/ She tailor-made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop/ Hate all you corporate industry puppets, I’m not in the mood.”

