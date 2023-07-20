Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Denzel Curry

Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images, and Joseph Okpako / Contributor  via Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, And Denzel Curry To Headline 2023 IYKYK Music Festival

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.20.2023

Headlining the inaugural IYKYK Music Festival, Lil Uzi Vert will be hitting the stage on Sept. 9 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. In a collaborative production by Relentless Beats and Universatile Music, the single-day event reportedly aims to be an exploration of hip hop, coupling music with experiential activations, art, and fashion.

The premier event marks the Philadelphia rapper’s first headliner in Arizona. Besides Uzi, the roster includes the acclaimed Metro Boomin, Jeleel!, Denzel Curry, and one more unrevealed name. According to the official website, organizers promised more names to be added to the lineup soon.

Coming off the heels of their latest album, Pink Tape, Uzi’s festival appearance coincides with the end of a dry spell for hip hop. Their latest project topped the Billboard 200 chart following its June release. Lauded for standout tracks like “Endless Fashion” and “Just Wanna Rock,” the 26-song LP boasted features from Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott.

Fans can also expect a series of thrilling performances as the rapper embarks on a 17-city tour this fall, kicking off in Chicago on Oct. 23 and wrapping up at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 22. They’ll also be making stops in major markets like Detroit, Atlanta, Dallas, San Francisco, and Brooklyn.

Instead of dwelling on the success of Pink Tape, Uzi is reportedly already gearing up for their next album, choosing to forgo a deluxe edition of the project. They were also spotted in the studio with DJ Akademiks while teasing another collection of songs titled Barter 16.

Following the release of his critically acclaimed sophomore LP HEROES & VILLAINS in 2022, Metro Boomin’s career skyrocketed. The St. Louis beatsmith has been maintaining his trajectory by recently curating the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It included features from Coi Leray, Lil Wayne, Offset, Nas, Swae Lee, and several more.

