New Music Cover art for Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape’ Lil Uzi Vert Releases Their New Album 'Pink Tape' / 06.30.2023

Three years after their previous album, Lil Uzi Vert made a triumphant return on Friday (June 30) with the release of Pink Tape.

The 26-track offering features an impressive roster of guests across several different genres. The project boasted heavyweights like Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott to an unexpected crossover with rock band Bring Me The Horizon on the record “Werewolf.”

The album also houses Uzi’s recent hit, “Just Wanna Rock.” The high-energy Jersey Club banger has been taking the charts by storm, breaking into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last February.

In the lead-up to the full-length release, the Philadelphia native pulled back the curtain by revealing both the project’s artwork and trailer earlier this week. A striking departure from tradition, the cover art sees the rapper standing against a U.S. flag recolored in shades of pink. The artist could be seen in their signature spiked hair while donning a jacket matching the pink hues of the flag.

Produced by Gibson Hazard, the album trailer served as an animated feast for the eyes. On Tuesday (June 27) night, Uzi hosted a prom-themed listening party at New York City’s Irving Plaza, where notable guests included Lil Baby and JT from City Girls.

Pink Tape follows 2020’s Eternal Atake, a commercial triumph that dodged the notorious “second album slump.” Not only did it top the Billboard 200, but the LP also marked the musician’s second time securing this coveted position. It sold a commendable 288,000 copies in its opening week, with three tracks spearheaded by “Baby Pluto” simultaneously debuting in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

Uzi’s latest release arrives after a period of anticipation heightened by delays. Initially, the rapper promised fans a 2021 debut, but the artist’s pursual of perfection postponed the project to ensure the highest quality.

The wait for Pink Tape is finally over, and according to some fans, it was worth every minute. The album is available to stream now on all major platforms.