News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Says They'll Drop Another Album If 'Pink Tape' Goes No. 1 / 07.05.2023

Lil Uzi Vert is raising the stakes following the release of their recent LP, Pink Tape. The project has become a topic of conversation thanks to its star-studded features and the Philadelphia native seems keen to maintain the momentum.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (July 4) afternoon, Uzi presented a challenge to their fans. The rapper posted an image of the Pink Tape cover art with an accompanying message, “Get this [to] number one and I will drop the album y’all really looking for.”

Interestingly, it didn’t stop there. A cryptic addition of Luv is Rage 3 to their Instagram bio served as a hint towards the next chapter of Uzi’s LP. For listeners, this could indicate an upcoming sequel to their debut studio album Luv is Rage 2, which was released back in 2017.

According to Chart Data, initial estimates suggest that the project is on track to rack up between 220,000 to 250,000 units in its debut week. This robust showing could propel the body of work to a No. 1 Billboard spot by making it the first hip hop album to do so in 2023. More compelling, it could trigger Uzi’s promise of yet another fresh release.

Luv is Rage 2 soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 135,000 units sold in its first week. Subsequently, the compilation was certified platinum by the RIAA. Although released six years later, Pink Tape appears poised to replicate this success.

More info on the project’s development came from featured artist Nicki Minaj, who candidly discussed the making of track “Endless Fashion” on Twitter. According to the rapper, her guest verse for the track was the culmination of a grueling 10-hour writing session. She stated, “Girl I started [at] 8 a.m. [and] finished like 5 p.m. When I tell you I was exhausted by the time I was done.”

Girl I started @ 8am & finished like 5pm. When I tell you I was exhausted by the time I was done. Lol. B/c I was rushing to get it in on time. I kept telling him “30 mins” then hitting him back 2 hours later TB 15-20 more minutes Uzi!!!! 😩I did that ALL DAY LONG YO 🤣 https://t.co/93sm8Mgy3J — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 30, 2023

Alongside Minaj, other notable appearances on Pink Tape include Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Babymetal, and Bring Me The Horizon. Listen to the full project below.

Should the release of Luv is Rage 3 materialize in the near future, it would mark a change in pace for Lil Uzi Vert. Their latest project took roughly three years to debut since its initial announcement in 2020.