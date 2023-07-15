News John Lamparski / Stringer via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Discusses Experimentation in Music With DJ Akademiks / 07.15.2023

On Friday (July 14), the music industry’s current sensation Lil Uzi Vert released a strong vlog in collaboration with famed music personality DJ Akademiks. At one point in the visual spectacle, Akademiks probes the artist, referring to them as “HIM,” or the predominant influence in the hip-hop arena. Uzi’s reply cuts straight to the chase: “I’m still trying s**t.”

Convincingly, the rapper repeats this mantra. “Even when y’all think I’m not doing s**t, I’m trying s**t behind the scenes until it sounds good enough for me to present it to y’all.”

The vlog reveals Uzi’s relentless pursuit of fire sounds and innovative styles. Their tireless effort to polish songs before they hit the public ear reflects their respect for the craft. Uzi likens their creative process to the meticulous work of scientists and humorously references the ’90s movie Flubber, saying, “It took Robin Williams to make Flubber the whole damn movie.” Although the movie is science fiction, the point they made was clear.

My first Vlog ever w/ Lil Uzi Vert dropping today at 3 PM… He talks about experimenting in music. pic.twitter.com/22d0mtZu2I — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 14, 2023

In the spotlight for their unique sound, consistent output, and deep connection with the heartbeat of rap culture, Lil Uzi Vert has teased fans with hints of a mixtape since their hit album, Pink Tape, a fortnight ago. This upcoming collection, affectionately dubbed Barter 16, is expected to be a vibrant bouquet of musical elements.

Fans eagerly anticipate a Young Thug collaboration, a nod to Lil Wayne’s classic style, and a tribute to the broader rap genre. The exciting diversity of this hypothetical mixtape stands as proof of Uzi’s assertion in the vlog: their ceaseless exploration of new artistic territories.

The duo’s conversation covers many different topics. The main point of this exchange is the message that Lil Uzi Vert is always in a state of creation, experimenting until perfection is achieved, in tune with their affirmation, “I’m still trying s**t.”

