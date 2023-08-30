Music Videos Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Coi Leray Name-Dropped Trippie Redd In "Isabel Marant" Video / 08.30.2023

Today (Aug. 30), Coi Leray swam through ocean depths before emerging like a modern-day mermaid in her latest music video. Serving as a visual companion for “Isabel Marant,” the track appeared on her freshly released EP, Blue Moon.

Captured by director Michael Vincent, the clip took viewers on an ethereal journey as Leray rapped lines about designer garb and ambition. In the song, she spat, “This that brand new ring, DENIM TEARS, LV tags. I don’t know nothin’, no time for these b**ches I don’t know. Just Prada bag, I’ma prop these Tiffanys, Nike, step right on these bozos. Got an undercover vest, and it cost me like three racks, and they don’t know. YSL drip on they jet, they flew me direct, and put me in front row.”

Elsewhere in the record, the New Jersey artist name-dropped Latto and ex-boyfriend Trippie Redd. She stated, “Hop up out that couch and roll up Latto out the bag. I don’t need a stylist, they can’t f**k with Coi Leray. Tried to count me out, and now I’m big as Trippie Redd. Woo, I hope I don’t crash.”

Previously, the Atlanta native mentioned Leray in “Put It On Da Floor,” which the latter seemingly took issue with. In an interview with Ebro Darden, she described the “blunt big as Coi Leray” lyric as body shaming. Meanwhile, the “Bops” hitmaker and Trippie split in 2019.

Peep the video below.

In addition to “Isabel Marant,” Blue Moon also contained standout cuts like “Wicked Butterflies” and “Liquor and Weed.” The full-length release arrived ahead of the Super Blue Moon, which will be visible tonight.

Notably, Leray’s thematic alignment with the lunar rarity underscored the project’s emotional resonance. On Instagram, she wrote, “This EP, I get vulnerable. I got tired of ‘trying’ new things and wanted to just do what I do BEST. I have a hard time with telling my story because I get wrapped up in the media narratives. However, music is the best way for me to tell it. Sorry, I can’t argue with y’all on the internet all day. It’s my life, my story, so why not let me tell it? S**t… at least give me a chance to.”