Trippie Redd Issues Public Apology To Girlfriend Skye Morales After Cheating

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Trippie Redd voiced regret on Instagram over his personal missteps with singer Skye Morales.

“Just wanted to publicly apologize to Skye. Do not be mad at her. I cheated. She [did] not have the best attitude with me, but she was the most loyal partner I ever had, and I lost her,” he confessed. “I just want [you] guys to be better than me. So if [you] find someone that makes [you] feel special, think before you do [when you’re] mad. I will never forgive myself for this s**t ever.”

Reposted by The Shade Room, the caption continued, “I’m sorry, Skye. I don’t even want you to forgive me. I just want [you] to know I understand, I feel it, I’m a f**king idiot. I promise [you none] of it was worth what I had. What’s done in the dark always comes to light, and yeah, I hate myself. F**k all the people that have been waiting for this to happen. I hate [you], not as much as I hate myself, [though].”

Trippie’s public apology came days after teasing fans with new music. On Monday (Aug. 7), the Ohio-born artist dropped snippets of an upcoming track on the social media platform.

Last Friday (Aug. 4), he dropped “Left 4 Dead.” Notably, Trippie also collaborated with Morales in June for “Took My Breath Away.”

Fans were initially set to receive the rapper’s A Love Letter To You 5 on July 28. However, setbacks led to a rescheduled release date of Aug. 4, which also came and went without the mixtape dropping. Now, Apple Music indicates a new debut day: Friday (Aug. 11). Amid its anticipation, Trippie has remained tight-lipped about the reason for the delay.

On a brighter note, the rapper recently unveiled dates for his “Take Me Away Tour,” which will launch in Miami later this month.