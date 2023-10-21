Janelle Monáe

Fans React To Janelle Monáe Flashing The Crowd At Her Last Tour Stop

By Ahmad Davis
  /  10.21.2023

Janelle Monáe concluded her “Age of Pleasure Tour” with a jaw-dropping performance on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater. Known for her unique style and liberated persona, Monáe pulled out all the stops to ensure her final tour date was unforgettable.

The Kansas City native gained social media attention over the summer for her sensual approach to self-expression, including going topless in several videos. It was no surprise then that during her L.A. show, Monáe made headlines by quickly flashing one of her breasts to the audience, all while maintaining the flow of her performance. An esteemed journalist posted the NSFW clip below.

One fan commented on the post and said, “Money must be running low,” while another mentioned, “Desperately trying to improve sales for her record. So much for feminism?”

Monáe shared the stage with TDE’s Doechii for their collaboration on the song “Phenomenal.” The moment served as a dope symbol of female empowerment, showcasing two dynamic artists who each bring a distinct voice and style.

Additionally, Monáe reunited with her frequent collaborator Jidenna to perform their hit single “Yoga.” Both artists showcased a strong level of showmanship.

The concert boasted an immersive experience complete with elite choreography and one-of-one outfits. Monáe’s vocal range was fully displayed as she sang songs ranging from soulful ballads to high-BPM anthems. “The Age of Pleasure Tour” has been a further extension of her advocacy for freedom and self-expression.

“I would love to see Janelle Monáe in concert. Just want to slow whine and flash somebody idk,” declared a fan on social media. Their wish came true!

Monáe’s exciting L.A. show is a fitting finale to her tour, showing the confidence, creativity, and charisma that have defined her career.

