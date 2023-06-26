News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Doechii Brought Out Trillville For "What It Is (Block Boy)" Performance At 2023 BET Awards / 06.26.2023

Doechii graced the stage in a dazzling performance at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (June 25). The rising star captivated the audience with a vivid presentation of her recent hit, “What It Is (Block Boy).”

Dressed in a shimmering pink swimsuit complemented by a gold chain belt, the Florida sensation had the chance to showcase her charisma in all its glory. She belted out an infectious opener against a backdrop of energetic dancers, soaring beach balls, and a large pool: “What it is h**? What’s up? Every good girl needs a little thug. Every block boy needs a little love. If he put it down, I’ma pick it up, up, up.”

The energy escalated as Trillville made a surprise appearance mid-performance. Fans relished as the 2004 hit “Some Cut,” which served as the sample for Doechii’s record, saw a short-lived revival before breaking back into the Kodak Black-assisted single. The crowd echoed the nostalgic hook, “What it is h**, what’s up? Can a n**ga get in them guts?”

DJ Miss Milan, who worked the decks for the artist, also expressed her gratitude before the show. She captioned a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video, “Performing for the BET Awards w/ Doechii today. Went from watching to being on stage, God is too good! Make sure y’all tune in tonight.”

Performing for the BET Awards w/ Doechii today. Went from watching to being on stage, God is too good! Make sure y’all tune in tonight! 🐊🧜🏽‍♀️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/e7FDVEic7K — Ⓜ️Ⓜ️🧜🏽‍♀️ (@DJMissMilan) June 25, 2023

Sunday evening boasted a star-studded lineup featuring big names like Latto, Ice Spice, and GloRilla. Lil Uzi Vert initiated the night with a spirited performance of “Just Wanna Rock.” In a special tribute, BET also marked the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop by inviting legendary artists such as Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte, and Soulja Boy to join the celebration.

Moreover, the “Crazy” artist’s most recent musical venture arrived in the form of her 2022 EP, she / her / black b**ch, featuring guest appearances from the likes of Rico Nasty, Jst Ray, and SZA. The latter collaborated on a much-anticipated remix of Doechii’s “Persuasive.”

Doechii’s electrifying act at the BET Awards left fans eagerly anticipating her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, where she’s set to bring her unique energy as the supporting act alongside Ice Spice across 23 stops.