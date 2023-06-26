Doechii

Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

Doechii Brought Out Trillville For "What It Is (Block Boy)" Performance At 2023 BET Awards

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.26.2023

Doechii graced the stage in a dazzling performance at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (June 25). The rising star captivated the audience with a vivid presentation of her recent hit, “What It Is (Block Boy).”

Dressed in a shimmering pink swimsuit complemented by a gold chain belt, the Florida sensation had the chance to showcase her charisma in all its glory. She belted out an infectious opener against a backdrop of energetic dancers, soaring beach balls, and a large pool: “What it is h**? What’s up? Every good girl needs a little thug. Every block boy needs a little love. If he put it down, I’ma pick it up, up, up.”

The energy escalated as Trillville made a surprise appearance mid-performance. Fans relished as the 2004 hit “Some Cut,” which served as the sample for Doechii’s record, saw a short-lived revival before breaking back into the Kodak Black-assisted single. The crowd echoed the nostalgic hook, “What it is h**, what’s up? Can a n**ga get in them guts?”

DJ Miss Milan, who worked the decks for the artist, also expressed her gratitude before the show. She captioned a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video, “Performing for the BET Awards w/ Doechii today. Went from watching to being on stage, God is too good! Make sure y’all tune in tonight.”

Sunday evening boasted a star-studded lineup featuring big names like Latto, Ice Spice, and GloRilla. Lil Uzi Vert initiated the night with a spirited performance of “Just Wanna Rock.” In a special tribute, BET also marked the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop by inviting legendary artists such as Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte, and Soulja Boy to join the celebration.

Moreover, the “Crazy” artist’s most recent musical venture arrived in the form of her 2022 EP, she / her / black b**ch, featuring guest appearances from the likes of Rico Nasty, Jst Ray, and SZA. The latter collaborated on a much-anticipated remix of Doechii’s “Persuasive.”

Doechii’s electrifying act at the BET Awards left fans eagerly anticipating her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, where she’s set to bring her unique energy as the supporting act alongside Ice Spice across 23 stops.

News
Doechii
Doechii

TRENDING
News

Drake Has Announced His Forthcoming LP Titled 'For All The Dogs'

Drake has announced a new project titled ‘For All My Dogs,’ which is a companion ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.25.2023
News

Keyshia Cole Says Friendship with Eve Ended After She Slapped a Woman

By Devin
03.08.2022
News

Drake Unveils Poetry Book Ironically Titled 'Titles Ruin Everything'

Global rap superstar Drake unveils a new poetry book titled ‘Titles Ruin Everything’ ahead of ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.24.2023
New Music

Coi Leray Releases Her Sophomore Album, 'COI'

Coi Leray has unleashed her sophomore self-titled album ‘COI’ via Uptown Records/Republic Records.
By Ahmad Davis
06.25.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories