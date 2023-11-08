News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Ralo Released From Prison After Serving Six Years / 11.08.2023

Today (Nov. 8), Ralo walked free from federal custody after serving six years for drug conspiracy charges.

Footage reshared by Hollywood Unlocked documented his release. One clip showed the Atlanta rapper swapping his prison shoes for designer sneakers, while another captured the embrace of family and friends outside the penitentiary.

In April 2018, authorities arrested Ralo for possessing nearly $1 million in marijuana on a private plane. After rejecting a plea deal, he was sentenced to eight years in June 2022. The judge also credited him for four years served and additional time off for good behavior.

Check out the videos below.

Prior to his freedom, the 1017 artist shared a poignant moment with his daughter in April. The pair reunited after five years apart. On Instagram, he wrote, “As soon as I felt her little arms wrap around me in that visitation room, it felt like my soul was released from my body. That s**t felt so good that I’ll never forget that feeling. I never called myself a rapper due to the lame s**t that goes on in the industry, but I can now [honestly] say I’m thankful for the rap game because it helped me take care of my daughter and more my entire bid.”

That same month, Ralo also debuted his 97 Months mixtape. The nine-song project boasted features from Jadakiss, Hunxho, Rotimi, Rowdy Rebel, and Derez De’Shon.

Furthermore, the “Lil Cali & Pakistan” hitmaker’s plight drew the attention of celebrities and athletes. In 2021, Drake, Meek Mill, and Deion Sanders collectively sought to appeal to President Biden for his release.

Although it didn’t expedite his freedom, he shared his appreciation online. Ralo explained, “Drake was No. 1 on that list in support of my pardon, along with dozens of other high-ranking people within our country [and] the hip hop community. We thank him and everyone [who’s] putting effort into this cause.”