Young Dolph

Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

Young Dolph's Fiancée Says She's "Fed Up" With Murder Prosecution

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.17.2023

Mia Jaye, the partner of the late Young Dolph, voiced her frustration with the handling of the investigation into his death. 

In an interview with Rolling Stone on the two-year anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s killing, Jaye expressed her discontent with the authorities’ communication. “I’m fed up. It’s been two years’ worth of conspiracies. Two years’ worth of unknowing. Two years’ worth of people not properly communicating to you,” she stated. The mother of two explained her previous silence, hoping it would aid the investigation, but now feels that approach has led to her concerns being overlooked.

Jaye’s frustration escalated when she discovered through the media, not prosecutors, that the judge in the case was removed by the Tennessee appeals court in October. She described the lack of direct communication as a disregard for the family, insisting they should receive information first.

Subsequently, Jaye urged her social media followers to write to Memphis Police, Shelby County prosecutors and federal officials, demanding the answers that Dolph, who was fatally shot in November 2021, deserves.

Her decision to speak up stemmed from a deep sense of responsibility to ensure justice for Dolph. “If I continue to be silent, it might get to the place where all of my grievances will have to be acknowledged in an appeal process. That can’t happen. We’ve got to be assertive in this situation,” she said. “We have to make sure we tackle issues as they come, and not turn a blind eye and then try to go back later to keep fighting this thing.”

Jaye continued, “I’m taking this very personally. They specifically said, ‘There aren’t enough resources to explore that.’ They really want to take it as [a] coincidence. In my heart of hearts, I don’t believe that’s a coincidence. How many other things are they dismissing?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mia J (@iammiajaye)

News
Young Dolph
Young Dolph

TRENDING
News

50 Cent Narrates Lil Wayne And 2 Chainz's ‘Welcome 2 Collegrove’ Teaser

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz shared the second part of their ‘Welcome 2 Collegrove’ teaser ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.14.2023
News

André 3000 Reveals Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean's Reaction To 'New Blue Sun'

André 3000 told NPR, “[Tyler, the Creator] was listening to one of the songs, and ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.14.2023
News

Meek Mill Responds To Album Projections For 'Too Good To Be True' With Rick Ross

Meek Mill took to Twitter to react to the sales projections for his new collaboration ...
By Ahmad Davis
11.12.2023
News

Luh Tyler Explains Why He Doesn't Like "Serious Rap Like J. Cole Or Kendrick Lamar"

For ‘NME’s’ latest cover story, Luh Tyler explained, “They’re great, but I don’t want to ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.13.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories