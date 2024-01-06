Joey Badass Speaks On His Character Unique Dying In "Raising Kanan"
Friday (Jan. 5) night, TMZ caught up with Joey Badass and asked him about his role ending as Unique in 50 Cent’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” Many fans were shocked and saddened when the actor’s popular character was killed in Episode 5 of Season 3.
When asked how he felt about being written off the show, Badass said, “Yeah, I was very mad. I was upset, you know, fortunately, I have two careers that I am balancing, and I had to go on tour, and we really couldn’t make it work.” He continued on to say, “Who knows though, maybe we can start a petition or something and tell 50 Cent to bring me back.”
The popular drama-filled series features Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Malcolm Mays and more. The dynamic spin-off is a prelude to 50 Cent’s popular STARZ series “Power.” After the episode aired, Badass shared a highlight reel of some scenes from the show captioned, “Unique Forever. Much love to my [‘Raising Kanan’] family. It was an honor and [a] pleasure.”
On the post, one fan said, “My n**ga it’s just not adding up for me… Your character was too strong in the storyline for it to end like this [and] so early in the season… Much success going forth, but ion like this s**t at all, B” Another stated, “Unique’s death cut deep, but my goodness did you BODY THAT ROLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” G Herbo even commented, “Nahhhh, Ronnie some Snake a** n**ga, B.”
Joey Badass is set to embark on his new tour in the coming months. The popular Brooklyn-bred emcee has worked with XXXTentacion, ScHoolboy Q, ASAP Rocky and many more. He recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his popular projects, Summer Knight and 1999.