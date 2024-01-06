News JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Joey Badass Speaks On His Character Unique Dying In "Raising Kanan" / 01.06.2024

Friday (Jan. 5) night, TMZ caught up with Joey Badass and asked him about his role ending as Unique in 50 Cent’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” Many fans were shocked and saddened when the actor’s popular character was killed in Episode 5 of Season 3.

When asked how he felt about being written off the show, Badass said, “Yeah, I was very mad. I was upset, you know, fortunately, I have two careers that I am balancing, and I had to go on tour, and we really couldn’t make it work.” He continued on to say, “Who knows though, maybe we can start a petition or something and tell 50 Cent to bring me back.”

The popular drama-filled series features Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Malcolm Mays and more. The dynamic spin-off is a prelude to 50 Cent’s popular STARZ series “Power.” After the episode aired, Badass shared a highlight reel of some scenes from the show captioned, “Unique Forever. Much love to my [‘Raising Kanan’] family. It was an honor and [a] pleasure.”

On the post, one fan said, “My n**ga it’s just not adding up for me… Your character was too strong in the storyline for it to end like this [and] so early in the season… Much success going forth, but ion like this s**t at all, B” Another stated, “Unique’s death cut deep, but my goodness did you BODY THAT ROLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” G Herbo even commented, “Nahhhh, Ronnie some Snake a** n**ga, B.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOZIF BADMON (@joeybadass)

Joey Badass is set to embark on his new tour in the coming months. The popular Brooklyn-bred emcee has worked with XXXTentacion, ScHoolboy Q, ASAP Rocky and many more. He recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his popular projects, Summer Knight and 1999.