News Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images, Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images, and Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images 50 Cent Narrates Lil Wayne And 2 Chainz's ‘Welcome 2 Collegrove’ Teaser / 11.14.2023

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne heightened anticipation for their upcoming album, Welcome 2 Collegrove, with a new teaser clip. On Monday (Nov. 13), they released the first trailer for the LP, followed by the second part today (Nov. 14). Both are narrated by 50 Cent.

In the footage, the New York rapper narrated, “Let me tell you a story about these two guys that eventually became brothers.” He later introduced Wayne as “Tunechi” and 2 Chainz as “Slim,” before adding, “And when they met up and devised a plan on how to take over the land, it kind of went like this. Welcome to Collegrove.”

The project itself is scheduled for debut on Friday (Nov. 17). It will serve as a follow-up to Weezy and 2 Chainz’s first joint album, Collegrove, which came out in 2016. The trailer also revealed several tracks of the album, such as “G6,” “Big Diamonds” featuring 21 Savage and pre-singles like “Presha” and “Long Story Short.” Other guest appearances on the project include Usher, Benny The Butcher, and Rick Ross.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz)

Discussing the project with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, 2 Chainz shared insights into its creation. “We’ve been working on it for some time, had a lot of clearance issues, but for the most part, we’re two hardworking individuals who go in the studio every night. So, I don’t think it was hard recording the music,” he explained. “I think me and him just have that chemistry. We enjoy working with each other a lot, and it’s a lot of respect there.”

The rapper also highlighted the competitive spirit that drives their collaboration. “Steel [sharpens] steel. So, it’s always that little piece of anxiety of knowing that I got to. This verse has to be better than the last one. I think it’s healthy. I think competition is healthy in any and everything that we do,” he added.