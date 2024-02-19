News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images and Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Usher Reacts To Resurfaced MTV VMAs Performance With Nicki Minaj: "I Shouldn't Have Smacked Her Butt" / 02.19.2024

There’s no doubt that Usher knows how to put on a good show. Earlier this month, he headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime event, which pulled in 129.3 million viewers. However, as the singer admitted during an airing of “The Breakfast Club” today (Feb. 19), sometimes he gets a little too in the moment.

Charlamagne Tha God asked the R&B legend about a resurfaced clip of him headbutting Nicki Minaj during his performance at the 2014 MTV VMAs, where the two united for a rendition of “She Came To Give It To You.” “That was Jamaican culture. See, you gotta go to Jamaica. That was just a moment that was fun, and by the way, it was me playing my bass. I would’ve probably bumped my shoulder or my hand, but I had my bass in my hand, so I just kind of bopped off her body a little bit.”

He continued, “I think I was reaching a bit when I smacked her [butt], though. I shouldn’t have smacked her butt. I shouldn’t have did that.” Co-host Jess Hilarious subsequently responded, “See, you gotta lift her up,” to which Usher joked, “I mean, I was lifting.”

Last week, Boosie Badazz reacted to the clip going viral on social media. During an Instagram Live, the rapper said, “Did you see when he smacked Nicki Minaj on the a**? I gotta show you that. Nicki Minaj looked at him like, ‘N**ga, is you crazy?'”

“Her reaction was like, ‘Did you just do that?’ Bro, she was caught off guard. It wasn’t in rehearsals,” the Baton Rouge rapper added. “If it ain’t in rehearsals, you don’t do it, period. I don’t give a d**n. She’s not an actor, it’s not a movie. She plays the piano!”

Minaj and Usher previously collaborated for “Lil’ Freak” in 2010. The track appeared on the latter’s Raymond v. Raymond.