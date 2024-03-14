News Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Kash Doll Announces She's Expecting Her Second Child With Tracy T: "I’m So Grateful And Blessed" / 03.14.2024

Today (March 14), Kash Doll celebrated her 32nd birthday by announcing that she’s having another baby with Tracy T.

In a video shared to her Instagram, the “Kitten” artist revealed that she’s 27 weeks pregnant. She captioned the post, “It’s my birthday and God [blessed] me with another one!!! This birthday is special [because] I’m sharing it with my last child, so no drinks, no [snatched] waist, no outside, but listen y’all, I’m so grateful and blessed to [be] in the position I’m in. I wouldn’t trade my hand with no one!”

Tracy shared his excitement on his social media account. “F**k everybody, it’s my wife’s birthday! Happy [birthday], baby,” he wrote. “You have a good [birthday] present in your stomach!” Lady London, DreamDoll, Adrien Broner, DeJ Loaf, Tommie Lee, Fabolous, and more congratulated the couple in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kash Doll (@kashdoll)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. T (@1tracyt)

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Kash Doll said that she found out about the pregnancy during Tracy’s birthday in October 2023. The Detroit native explained, “We were having fun. I was drinking and kept getting sick. I couldn’t keep anything down! I took a test, and it said, ‘Yes!’”

“What I am most excited about is just extending my family, and having more offspring, and leaving my legacy behind,” she added. “I’m excited to teach them this thing called life.” The pair already have a son together, Kashton Prophet Richardson.

Kash Doll also revealed that she’s currently working on her sophomore album. The rapper’s debut studio LP, Stacked, came out in 2019. It housed surefire cuts like “For Everybody,” the Big Sean-assisted “Ready Set,” “Doin Too Much,” and “No Lames” with Summer Walker.

In 2023, she teamed up with DJ Drama for Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The project contained features from Lakeyah, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, and Payroll Giovanni, among others.