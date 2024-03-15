News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Unique Nicole / Contributor via Getty Images Ye Reveals He Tried To Have A Threesome With Nicki Minaj And Amber Rose / 03.15.2024

Today (March 15), Big Boy released one of Kanye West’s — who now goes by Ye — most revealing interviews in recent times. In contrast to the rapper’s brief chats with TMZ or messaging fans via Instagram, their conversation lasted over an hour and some change.

Ye spoke about everything from his chemistry with Ty Dolla Sign, wanting to have more children, and not using microphones at his listening events. Among the standout moments, the Chicago native revealed that he tried to have a threesome with Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose, whom he was dating at the time.

“We ain’t really know they was together. So, we was down doing [Dark Twisted Fantasty], and he in the studio. I’m just thinking he [was] with a bad b**ch. I’m like, ‘Yo, Safaree, you think Nicki would let me and Amber hit? Like, what she said?’ This is her man,” he shared before bursting into laughter. “You’ve got to make these raps true.”

The Yeezy designer was referring to Minaj’s “Monster” verse, where she spat, “Besides, Ye, they can’t stand beside me/ I think me, you, and Am’ should ménage Friday.” The lyric was a play on her moniker and the French phrase “ménage à trois,” meaning threesome in English.

Earlier this week, Rose opened up about her relationship with Ye. During her sit-down with Jason Lee, she was asked about the following tweet: “Are [you] mad I’m not around to play in [your] a**hole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyA**B**ch.”

Rose revealed that she had made up the claim. “It wasn’t meant to be a factual statement, but he said he owns my child! He said if it wasn’t for him, Wiz would have never met me and had a child, so then, in turn, he owns my child,” she explained. “So, that’s why I said it. It wasn’t a factual statement.”