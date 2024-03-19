News Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images and Leon Bennett/GA / Contributor via Getty Images Ye Says Ice Spice's Team Won't Let Him Use Her "New Body" Verse / 03.19.2024

Ye’s “New Body” was initially intended to be released on VULTURES 1 with a guest appearance from Nicki Minaj. However, after the Trinidadian rap star refused to clear her verse, the Grammy-winning artist turned to Ice Spice.

Today (March 19), Ye shared that the “Deli” hitmaker recorded a few bars for the track, but her management refused to greenlight it. On the musician’s Instagram Story, he wrote, “Ice Spice sent a verse in for ‘New Body.’ Now her team is saying we can’t use it.”

At the time of reporting, Ice has yet to respond to Ye’s comments.

Rumors that she was going to be on “New Body” surfaced earlier this week. On Monday (March 18), YesJulz leaked text messages revealing that she sent the song to Ice and Doja Cat. She stated, “Let’s see who sounds best.”

In December 2023, Minaj explained why she turned down the track. “Now, regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, okay? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album, [Pink Friday 2],” she explained on Instagram Live. “Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

The previous year, Minaj told Hot 106, “The public adored ‘New Body.’ Like, ‘New Body’ is the biggest hit record that never came out. So, what I thought was interesting was that Kanye made me write my ‘New Body’ verse four times over… Then, I go on the internet a few months later to see him on ‘Drink Champs.’ Had ‘New Body’ been out when he was not in his gospel era, then it would’ve seen the light of day.”

VULTURES 1 came out in February with features from YG, India Love, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Playboi Carti, and Rich The Kid. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.