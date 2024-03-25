News Penske Media / Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Twitter Users Hilariously React To Tyla Rejecting Kai Cenat During Livestream: "We're Friends" / 03.25.2024

On Sunday (March 24), Tyla joined Kai Cenat for his latest livestream. The pair’s interaction spawned several viral moments, with the biggest one being the New York native asking her out on a date.

In a clip shared online, Cenat asked, “Would you like to go on a date with me?” to which Tyla responded, “Are you for real? Don’t do that.” After repeating himself, the “Water” songstress stated, “You can’t do that on a whole [livestream]… Um, but we’re friends, though.”

After being rejected, Cenat simply smiled and replied, “You’re right. Alright, next [question].” Seconds later, Tyla appeared to console the YouTube personality by briefly touching his arm.

“Personally, I would’ve ended stream,” reacted one user on Twitter. Another person shared, “If [you] can’t look the girl in the eye when you ask, then it’s going to be a no.”

Someone else wrote, “Kai is a smart man. If she says, ‘No,’ it’s going viral. If she says, ‘Yes,’ it’s going viral, plus he going on a date.” After the broadcast ended, Cenat also hopped on Instagram Live and began working out to A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s “D.T.B. (Interlude).”

Last Friday (March 22), Tyla released her self-titled debut album. It contained features from Travis Scott, Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, and Becky G, among others. The 14-song body of work also included “Water,” “Truth or Dare,” “On and On” and “Butterflies.”

During an interview with Apple Music’s Travis Mills, the artist opened up about the project’s meaning. “I’m speaking about the things that I’ve gone through while creating the album — basically three years in the making. I was becoming a woman. So, it was a lot of growing that happened, and me realizing my worth and realizing how I want to be treated, and how basically, I’m that girl, and people need to know I’m that girl.”