Tyla Shares Self-Titled Debut Album Featuring Gunna, Tems And Travis Scott / 03.22.2024

Tyla shared her debut album, TYLA, today (March 22). It featured 14 tracks, including her international smash hit “Water” and guest appearances from Travis Scott, Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng and Becky G.

The project also housed previously released singles like “Truth or Dare,” “On and On” and “Butterflies,” as well as her 2022 single “To Last.” Additionally, the South African songstress shared the visuals for “ART,” which has nearly 500,000 views on YouTube at the time of reporting.

“Water,” the LP’s standout single, climbed to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and secured her first Grammy for Best African Music Performance. Peep the full body of work below.

“I’m speaking about the things that I’ve gone through while creating the album — basically three years in the making,” the musician told Apple Music’s Travis Mills about the making of TYLA. “I was becoming a woman. So, it was a lot of growing that happened, and me realizing my worth and realizing how I want to be treated, and how basically, I’m that girl, and people need to know I’m that girl.” She continued, “Even though I am mixing amapiano with pop and R&B, I didn’t want it to sound watered down. Music is our everything in Africa — the way we speak, the way we dance. It’s just in us. It’s our essence.”

Despite eager anticipation for her world tour and Coachella debut, Tyla postponed them due to a worsening injury. In an Instagram post to her fans earlier this month, she expressed heartbreak over the cancellations, prioritizing her long-term health on professional advice.

“Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career,” her statement read. “So, please know that my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show for you as soon as I am recovered and ready to return safely onstage this summer.”