Kai Cenat Responds To Ye's Manager's Post About Meeting "Face To Face" / 03.17.2024

Although a back-and-forth between Ye and Kai Cenat was not on anyone’s bingo card for 2024, they both shared their aggressive Instagram DM exchange for the world to see. At this point, Ye’s manager, John Monopoly, has decided to step in and mediate the situation.

In a new comment on a post from The Shade Room following the phone call between Monopoly and Cenat, Ye’s manager wrote, “We good. But if we ever need to link up for a face to face, I’ll meet him in HIS hood on 241st and Carpenter. Just me plus one. He can bring his WHOLE team. Just so y’all understand the type of time [I’m] on. May ALLAH bless you all.”

Kai Cenat responded on his stream, saying, “Bro, how [are] you threatening me, n**ga?” before searching his name on Google to look for his age.

While the exchange started with a light joke about Ye‘s sweatpants being too big for him on his stream, the conversation led to Ye saying, “Don’t make no jokes about my clothes. When you ain’t saying anything about what Adidas is doing. When ‘VULTURES’ song came out, you ain’t play my verse. You controlled. Don’t play with me.”

Cenat responded, “I hear you, bro, but ain’t no joke was being said. When I first opened that package, I showed love instantly. All I did was try on the sweats, but they didn’t fit. No jokes were made. I immediately asked for a new pair.”

The “CARNIVAL” rapper questioned, “So you ain’t do nothing wrong? So I felt this way for no reason?” Then he followed up writing, “F**k you, n**ga. You were told to diss my s**t. You a pawn,” after Cenat responded saying “YES.” To end the conversation, Cenat said, “Keep it family friendly, no cursing. The pants don’t fit, Ye. You think someone told me something? I’ll prove you wrong. AHHHHH F**K ADIDAS AHHHHH.”

Ye has yet to publicly respond since Monopoly stepped in to intervene.