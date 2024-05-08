News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Future Announces Mixtape Expected To Drop On The Same Day As Gunna's Album / 05.08.2024

As if he hasn’t already graced fans with enough music, Future announced he’s dropping a mixtape this Friday (May 10).

Taking to Twitter around midnight (May 8), he tweeted, “F**k yo’ album. [That] sh*t ain’t slappin’ like my MIXTAPE,” followed by a pledge to bring back “Mixtape Pluto.”

Social media users immediately recognized May 10 as the release date for Gunna’s fourth studio album, One of Wun. The “Drip or Drown” hitmaker apparently caught wind of the indirect taunt as well, as he posted, “Turn this s**t [back] up [a] notch” several hours later.



Gunna added, “[F**k] what these boys talkin’ ‘bout.” Considering the two artists collaborated on massively successful tracks like “pushin P” and “too easy,” fans were divided about the possibility of them feuding.

Fuck yo album Shit ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 8, 2024

MAY TENTH 🤧 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 8, 2024

MIXTAPE PLUTO — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 8, 2024

Turn this shit bac up Notch……! — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) May 8, 2024

Fuc What These boys talkin bout 🗣️ — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) May 8, 2024

In March, Future and Metro Boomin debuted WE DON’T TRUST YOU. The joint effort went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with the help of “Like That,” which saw Kendrick Lamar dissing Drake and J. Cole. The 17-song offering also contained surefire cuts like “Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana),” “Type S**t,” and “Young Metro” featuring The Weeknd.

The rapper-producer duo followed up with WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU in April. It boasted guest appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Baby, ASAP Rocky, Brownstone, and Cole, among others.

Meanwhile, Gunna’s last LP, a Gift & a Curse, came out in 2023. The project housed the RIAA-certified Platinum “fukumean” alongside tracks like “back to the moon,” “bread & butter,” and “turned your back.” Notably, it marked the musician’s first body of work since being released from jail after accepting an Alford plea deal in Young Thug’s RICO case.

Ahead of One of Wun, Gunna dropped “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem,” the latter of which Future reposted on Twitter. He later deleted the tweet.