Future And Metro Boomin Reveal "We Trust You Tour" Dates / 04.16.2024

After dropping two albums within the span of a few weeks, Future and Metro Boomin will embark on the “We Trust You Tour” this summer. The trek is set to begin on July 30 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 27-date North American voyage will include stops in major cities such as Detroit, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Toronto, Las Vegas, Seattle, and more. It’s slated to conclude in Vancouver, British Columbia at the Rogers Arena on Sept. 9.

Ticket sales for Cash App Card holders begin on Wednesday (April 17), while the general public can purchase tickets starting Friday (April 19) at 10 a.m. local time through the Live Nation website. Additionally, VIP packages offering a photo opportunity in front of the stage, access to a VIP lounge, a gift item, and other perks will be available.

Peep the full route below.

WE TRUST YOU TOUR 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yCDehdaEYu — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 16, 2024

WE DON’T TRUST YOU came out on March 22 with a whopping 17 tracks. It boasted contributions from The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Rick Ross, among others. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, largely thanks to “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which topped the Hot 100. Other songs like “Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana)” and “Cinderella” also garnered acclaim from fans.

“ALL PURELY OFF STREAMS. NO PHYSICALS. NO BUNDLES. JUST GREAT MUSIC AND EMBRACE FROM YOU ALL,” Metro shared regarding the project’s success on Twitter. “THANK YOU!” The LP notably amassed 59.6 million streams and 5.6 million radio airplay audience impressions.

Metro and Future’s follow-up, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, hit streaming platforms last Friday (April 12). It totaled 25 songs with features from ASAP Rocky, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. Standout cuts included “Red Leather,” “Luv Bad B**ches,” and “Show of Hands.”