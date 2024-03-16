News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To Future Tweeting And Deleting Gunna's New Single / 03.16.2024

Gunna’s relationship with fellow emcees has been a topic of discussion since he took an Alford Plea in the highly documented YSL trial. Artists like Lil Baby, Lil Durk and more have seemingly distanced themselves from the popular Atlanta-bred rapper.

In a shocking turn of events, Future’s Twitter page sent out a link to Gunna’s new video for “Prada Dem” featuring Offset before ultimately deleting it after a few hours. In his latest track, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper tackled snitching allegations by sharing, “You ain’t seein’ Wunna ’cause the pen better/ I’m smokin’ on the ‘Scott, Coretta/ Pop a Percocet, help you feel better/ I set the trend, I’m a trendsetter/ I’m not a rat, still gettin’ cheddar.”

Gunna previously addressed his critics on 2023’s a Gift & a Curse. Songs like “bread & butter” and “rodeo dr” saw him tackle the controversy head-on.

Interestingly enough, Future stated in his snippet, “I don’t hang with rats, that’s some new type s**t/ Get a n**ga whacked on new type s**t.” Fans believe this snippet directly responds to Gunna and Offset’s new release.

One fan on Twitter said, “Future h**l, n**ga gon’ post Gunna video, delete it, then drop that snippet talking bout ‘he don’t hang with rats.'” Another exclaimed, “Okay, so Future pages posted the Gunna and Offset song, but it only tagged Offset… It gets deleted, then Future releases a snippet saying, ‘I don’t hang with rats.'”

Future hell, nigga gone post Gunna video delete it then drop that snippet talking bout “he don’t hang with rats” 😂😂😂 — 🏁🏁🏁 (@moneymakinmurf) March 16, 2024