Coming off the heels of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, a fresh crop of talent is looking to lead the tide for the genre’s next decade. With thousands of songs uploaded onto DSPs daily, it is becoming harder to stick out, but some rappers are making it work. With mainstays like Drake, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and more releasing their projects within the last year, it is time for a new batch of artists to come forth.

Stars like Rob49, Ice Spice and Sexyy Red are solidifying themselves as integral pieces in the world’s most popular genre, and 2024 is looking to push out even more. Artists like That Mexican OT, BigXthaPlug, KARRAHBOOO and Anycia have all been making waves in the South. The Midwest has continued with electric rappers like Veeze and Skilla Baby leading the charge. The rising artists have taken unique approaches that are helping them successfully carve a lane for themselves.

This year is off to a fast start; check out Rap-Up’s top 11 rappers to watch in 2024!

1. 310babii

Saying that 310babii is going viral would be an understatement. The “Soak City (Do It)” rapper’s new track is buzzing, creating this sports season’s top celebration move. Everybody has been seen vibing to his track, from rising NFL superstar C.J. Stroud to NBA legends like Russell Westbrook and LeBron James. At just 18 years old, the Los Angeles, California-raised musician is poised to become one of the most exciting acts on the West Coast. He has collaborated with Luh Tyler, Mustard and three-time Grammy-nominated artist D Smoke. The young creative has been co-signed by Kai Cenat, Nick Cannon, Saucy Santana and many more.

2. Anycia

Anycia has been a flash in the pan since her inception into Hip Hop’s fast-rising alt scene. Her off-kilter flow and signature raspy tone have captured the hearts and ears of fans at a rapid pace. After catching steam with a Ciara-sampled snippet, she released her debut EP, EXTRA, which featured six tracks, including her breakout hits “BRB” and “DROP TOP.”

Her viral “From The Block” performance helped her secure stamps from Pharrell and Drake as well as get an opening spot on tour with Veeze. The Atlanta-bred emcee has recently released a new ATL-themed collaboration titled “Back Outside” with fellow Georgia emcee Latto, and it is sure to help her stock rise.

3. BabyDrill

Atlanta is known for producing some of the most talented musicians Hip Hop has ever seen, and BabyDrill is the Southern rap capital’s next rising star. Fellow ATL artists like Young Nudy, Latto and 21 Savage have all shown love to the hardened street lyricist.

Fans have heard him stand on his own on tracks with Future, The Kid LAROI, 21 Savage and more. He is best known for his verse on Latto’s Waka Flocka-inspired anthem, “ISSA PARTY.” With many of Atlanta’s biggest stars on his side, BabyDrill’s career looks promising.

4. BigXthaPlug

Texas has a new sheriff in town with BigXthaPlug. The Dallas-bred emcee has consistently created prominent tracks with his ear for hard-hitting production with recognizable samples that have helped him transition from a regional star to a national sensation.

The success of the “Whip It” challenge and his sync-friendly tunes have made the Southern emcee a household name. His Lone Star State anthem, “Texas,” has been synced with the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. His newest EP, The Biggest, features Finesse2tymes, Offset and his highest-charting record, “Mmhmm.” 2023 marked his first headlining tour before joining Kevin Gates’ “Only The Generals Tour” as an opener.

5. Hunxho

Hunxho’s ability to maintain his street persona while experimenting with other sounds has helped him become one of the most talked about up-and-coming artists. Last year, the 300 Entertainment signee joined Lil Baby on his nationwide tour as a supporting act.

His newest LP, For Her (Deluxe), features DeJ Loaf and Michee. The rugged yet romantic album was a breath of fresh air that put the Atlanta-based emcee on the map. Hunxho has worked with rappers like NoCap, 21 Savage and Quavo on different tracks. His Auto-Tune-laced songs have become a mainstay on countless DSP playlists.

6. Joony

Joony quietly continues to bubble in the underground Hip Hop scene. The genre-blending, Maryland-born recording artist had been building a significant buzz, but his hype reached a new level following his electric verse on Brent Faiyaz’s “FYTB.”

After that, the talented song creator paired with fellow rising star Jordan Ward to share “IDC,” which has become one of the highest-streamed songs for both artists. Coming off the heels of announcing a partnership with Red Bull Records and Blxst’s EVGLE to distribute his music, Joony shared his latest project, MEMENTO. The Y2K-inspired emcee spent most of last year on the road with Lil Tjay on the international leg of the sold-out trek.

7. KARRAHBOOO

KARRAHBOOO has been like lightning in a bottle on social media. The Lil Yachty signee has created excitement with a few singles, but her “On The Radar” freestyle alongside her fellow Concrete Boys members has become a viral sensation. Her witty lines and quirky delivery have created quite a stir. With fans begging her to release more music, she’s taking her time and letting them enjoy records like “Running Late” and her Anycia-assisted banger, “Splash Brothers.”

8. That Mexican OT

That Mexican OT burst onto the scene after his must-see “From The Block” freestyle, where the talented rapper held a live chicken while he spit his lines. The game-changing visual captured the attention of many, but his impressive flow helped maintain it. OT’s hard-hitting tracks “Johnny Dang” with Paul Wall and “Hit List” featuring BigXthaPlug and Big Yavo became fan-favorites. That Mexican OT’s 18-track wrestling-themed LP, Lonestar Luchador, showcased his prowess as a rapper and love for his home state of Texas.

9. Skilla Baby

After getting a significant name drop on Jack Harlow’s Billboard No. 1 hit “Lovin On Me,” the stage was set for Detroit’s newest emerging star, Skilla Baby. He’s been building his fanbase due to his smooth tone and women-empowering lyrics that still maintain his bravado. Skilla’s track “Bae” and feature on Dess Dior’s “Leave Her Alone” have made him a favorite with the ladies. Songs like “Gorgeous” with the City Girls and “Mama” with Rob49 and Tay B have been burning up the clubs, keeping the Michigan recording artist booked and busy on the road.

10. Veeze

It’s not a fire drill for Veeze’s career; this is the real thing. The “GOMD” rapper found his groove after solidifying himself on features with artists like Pooh Shiesty, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Babyface Ray and more. Veeze is in his own lane, and the more people try to replicate his style, the bigger he becomes. The popular Motor City spitter unveiled his groundbreaking record deal with Warner Records late last year. The slick-talking song creator’s latest project, Ganger (Deluxe), boasted guest verses from top rappers like Lil Uzi Vert, Lucki, Icewear Vezzo and Lil Yachty.

11. YTB Fatt

YTB Fatt is one of the latest street rappers from Memphis to make their presence felt in Hip Hop. The fast-rising emcee caught the attention of Moneybagg Yo and hit the ground running after joining his imprint. The intimidating lyricist has already connected with Lil Durk’s OTF, Lil Yachty, Rob49, Yo Gotti’s CMG and more in his nascent career. Tracks like “Get Back” and the Yachty-assisted single “Forreal” were early standouts for the Bread Gang signee. Fatt claimed partnering with the “Said Sum” rapper “saved his life,” and he seems to be making the most of this opportunity to shine.