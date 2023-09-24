New Music Scott Taetsch / Stringer via Getty Images Sexyy Red Drops Her Long-Awaited Single And Video "Shake Yo Dreads" / 09.24.2023

On Saturday (Sept. 23), Sexyy Red debuted her long-awaited single “Shake Yo Dreads.” Teased online earlier this month, the song is speculated to appear on her next forthcoming project.

In the track, she rapped, “Turnt up off of this jigga, I’m bumpin’ into n**gas. I don’t f**k with suckers, all my b**ches bе some hitters. I like f**kin’ with drillers, d-dread-head killers. You a lame n**ga, then I can’t f**k with ya.”

“Shake Yo Dreads” arrived on the heels of a slew of other singles featuring Red in the past few months. Earlier this month, she teamed up with Latto for Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants (Remix).” On Friday (Sept. 22), the St. Louis rapper also joined Moneybagg Yo for “Big Dawg.”

Released today (Sept. 24), watch the accompanying video below.

In June, Red released her sophomore project, Hood Hottest Princess. The 11-track effort contained features from Nicki Minaj, Tay Keith, ATL Jacob, Juicy J, and Sukihana. Among the standout cuts were records like “Pound Town 2” and “Hellcats SRTs.” The latter got an update on Sept. 15 with a guest appearance from Lil Durk.

During an interview with The Cut, Red spoke about her triumphant rise to hip hop’s mainstream since the LP came out. She said, “It’s cool. I get money from it, but at the same time, I’m a chill person. So when people be coming up to me screaming and just trying to twerk on me, I don’t like all that kind of stuff. I just be trying to chill. I don’t be with all that, especially if I don’t know you, because I be paranoid. So I don’t know if you an opp or what.”

Red added, “B**ches be hating. You never know if it was a b**ch talking shit about you. I have b**ches try to be cool with me, and then my peoples would be like, ‘Don’t talk to her. She was just talking bad about you.’ And I won’t know because I don’t be on all that internet s**t like that. So I’d be like, ‘Damn, this the same b**ch all in my face trying to take pictures and s**t.'”