Sexyy Red Enlists Drake, Soulja Boy and More For "Get It Sexyy" Visual

Friday (March 29) evening, Sexyy Red unveiled the visual for her popular new single, “Get It Sexyy.” The snap rap-inspired banger featured cameos from Drake, Soulja Boy, Adin Ross and many more.

The “Pound Town” rapper has been on a monstrous run since entering the music industry. In just a few short years, she has collaborated with SZA, Drake, Nicki Minaj and many more. Her newest visual was a blast from the past that all millennials could enjoy.

The visual started with her watching a small television. It showed Soulja Boy in his “Crank Dat” era white tee and his signature shades with his name written on them. Miraculously, he handed Sexyy the glasses through the screen before the visual showed them together, dancing to her newest hit.

The 2000s-themed visual also featured popular streamer Adin Ross. This visual comes off the heels of their exciting exchange on social media, where the duo debated about whether they had sex or not. Shortly after, the two addressed the issue on Ross’ stream, where Drake and Chief Keef made appearances via phone calls.

“Get It Sexyy” continues Sexyy’s already-exciting 2024, which includes a new project on the horizon. Earlier this month, Sexyy made headlines with her performance at Rolling Loud California 2024, including a guest appearance onstage at Chief Keef’s set. Earlier this year, the 25-year-old superstar gave birth to her second child, a process fictionalized in Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” video featuring Sexyy and SZA.

The documentary-style video boasted over 13 million views in a month, becoming one of the most buzzworthy videos of the year. In recent weeks, Sexyy linked up with her best friend Summer Walker for “I Might,” a new music video from the December-released Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe).

Check out the newest visual from the St. Louis-bred superstar below.