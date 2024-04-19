New Music Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Nicki Minaj's "FTCU (SLEEZEMIX)" Featuring Travis Scott, Chris Brown, And Sexyy Red / 04.19.2024

Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU (SLEEZEMIX)” featuring Travis Scott, Chris Brown, and Sexyy Red launched on streaming platforms at midnight (April 19). The highly anticipated record kept the Trinidadian music star’s second verse, with the addition of new bars toward the end of the track.

“I just f**ked on OF, and I hope I don’t get caught/I just f**ked an influencer, turned her to a thot/ She just took a Tesla before she gave me top/ Her boyfriend is a heckler, he beggin’ her to stop/ Big booty b**ch, coochie is the juiciest/ She wear that jumbo Chanel like a crucifix,” Brown rapped on the song.

Meanwhile, Red spat, “I’m a rich hood b**ch in the mall poppin’ tags/ I be on some coolin’ s**t, don’t make me reach up in my bag/ Higher than a motherf**ker, you would think I popped a Xan/ In the club, f**ked up, h**s muggin’, I’ll beat your a**/ Who think they can f**k with Sexyy?”

Listen to the song below.

“FTCU” originally appeared on Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 in December 2023. The record is currently in its 18th week on the Billboard Hot 100 and holds the No. 79 spot. It peaked at No. 15 in January. It’s worth mentioning that the track was RIAA-certified Platinum today.

Since the remix came out, the Barbz and fans alike shared their opinions online. “We need more Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj collabs,” read a comment from one stan account. Another person said, “I keep listening to it and realizing this collab was very, very well-rounded from beginning to end.” A separate user argued that JT should have been on the release.

Minaj previously collaborated with Brown on several tracks, including “Only,” DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind,” and “Right By My Side,” among others. Meanwhile, the rap veteran gave Red’s “Pound Town” a boost by appearing on its remix, helping the St. Louis native achieve her first Hot 100 entry.

Wait bc why they already playing #FTCUSleezeMix on the radiooooo?? I just heard it in the background while otp with my mom! pic.twitter.com/Sod9UPHImL — DEION 🧚🏾‍♂️✨ (@camdeion) April 19, 2024

we need more Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj collabs — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) April 19, 2024

FTCU remix is immediately replacing the OG on radio — Alex (@PLATINUMINAJJ) April 19, 2024

I needed Jatavia on that FTCU remix. — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) April 19, 2024

FTCU remix was needed idc I keep listening to it and realizing this collab was very very well rounded from beginning to end — BIG JEFÉ‼️ (@thekevojefe) April 19, 2024