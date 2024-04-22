News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Tay Keith Details Working With Sexyy Red And Teases Joint Project / 04.22.2024

Sexyy Red took Hip Hop by storm with her Tay Keith-produced track “Pound Town.” Now, it appears the producer-rapper pair might release a joint project at some point in the future.

Today (April 22), Keith discussed his long-standing partnership with Red during an interview with Billboard. “She just remind me of a woman from Memphis. She is just raw. It’s just authentic,” the beatmaker said. “She from St. Louis, so it feel like we kind of bonded and started creating music out of having fun.”

The duo’s list of collaborations includes songs like “SkeeYee,” “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad),” “Hood Rats,” “Get It Sexyy,” and “I Don’t Wanna Be Saved,” to name a few. The producer also contributed to much of Red’s 2023 project, Hood Hottest Princess.

When asked whether fans can expect a full-length project between the pair, Keith responded, “We definitely got a collab album on the way. We putting work in, cooking up s**t. In a sense, we just working on a lot of s**t.” He added, “I touch up a lot of records. I feel like she do what she do best. She don’t necessarily need no writers or other producers. I really just come and do my part, and [not] overstep, and let her be as creative as she wants.”

Regarding a release date, Keith said, “I don’t know, man. We still working. I can’t put a date on it. We definitely got some heat. We got a lot of [records] for sure.”

Outside of his efforts with Red, Keith has partnered with everyone from Drake and Travis Scott to fellow Memphis talent like Key Glock and BlocBoy JB. The beatmaker also lent his skills to “SICKO MODE,” Lil Nas X’s “HOLIDAY,” Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Never Recover,” Moneybagg Yo’s “Gang Gang,” and many more tracks.