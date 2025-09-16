Image Image Credit Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B calls herself a “hopeless romantic” and says she still believes in love.

She is currently dating NFL player Stefon Diggs and plans to support him after her album drops.

Her divorce from Offset is still pending, following a public fallout in late 2024.

Cardi B isn’t ruling out walking down the aisle again. On Tuesday (Sept. 16) morning, the rapper sat down with “TODAY with Jenna & Friends,” where she spoke about her new beau, Stefon Diggs, and whether marriage is still on the table.

Asked if “the sparks are sparking,” Cardi joked, “Sparklin’, honey. Fourth of July,” before explaining that she and Diggs were introduced through mutual friends. Although the rapper hasn’t gone to any of the New England Patriots star’s games — she is in the middle of an album rollout, after all — she promised she’ll be in the stands once AM I THE DRAMA? finally releases.

“I be at the screen every Sunday, every day, cursing people out. Pass the ball!” she humorously said. “After this whole album thing, I’m going to every single game. Every single one of them.”

The conversation then turned to whether Cardi could see herself getting married again. “Yeah, I would get married again,” she admitted. “I believe in love. I’m like a hopeless romantic.” However, she might need to finalize her divorce from Offset first.

Cardi filed for divorce from the KIARI artist for the second time in July 2024. That September, he accused her of cheating while pregnant. By December, she told her “Clout” collaborator and estranged husband to “F**k off and sign the papers.”

Whether Diggs will be the special man who puts another ring on Cardi’s finger is something only time will tell, especially since they’ve only been linked for about a year. They were notably spotted spending Valentine’s Day together in February, then made their public debut courtside at the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks playoff game in May.

Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Fast forward to June, the couple became Instagram official, and Cardi even referenced the NFL player’s team in “Outside.” She rapped, “Heard them Patriots got them n**gas, let me in the locker room.”