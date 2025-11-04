Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani at the Fashion Trust U.S Awards 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We’ll never stop giving Kehlani’s “Folded” its flowers, and from the looks of it, they’re not done celebrating the record either. On Monday (Nov. 3) night, the singer performed their Song of the Year contender on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kehlani took the stage with a live band, surrounded by washing machines and laundry baskets as a nod to “Nini’s Fluff & Fold” from the song’s original music video. As many fans already know, the fictional dry cleaners' theme has carried through everything from their free laundry service initiative in August to last month’s Folded Homage Pack cover art.

“It's so silly of me to act like I don't need you bad / When all, all I can think about is us since I seen you last,” Kehlani sang after being introduced by Jimmy Kimmel. “I know I didn't have to walk away / All I had to do was ask for space.” Watch their live rendition of “Folded” below.

On Monday (Nov. 3), Billboard announced that “Folded” became Kehlani’s first Top 10 hit on the Hot 100. The track climbed seven spots to No. 7 after receiving a huge boost from the Folded Homage Pack, which featured Brandy, Toni Braxton and Tank, among others.

“Lucky No. 7. Gratitude is endless,” Kehlani wrote on Instagram while celebrating the milestone. As Rap-Up previously reported, the song amassed 13 million streams and another 3,000 in pure sales to help push it into the Top 10.

“I just really thought it was a really cool way to come back into music after I hadn’t put music out for a while,” the artist told their daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, of the hit record. “I was pretty confident about it. I thought it was a good song.”

On Friday (Nov. 7), Kehlani will release their second single of the year, “Out The Window.” They enlisted the “one and only” Markus Klinko for the track's minimalist artwork.