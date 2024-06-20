Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator’s lyrical talent is the gift that keeps giving. On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), the Los Angeles native dropped a freestyle titled “THAT GUY” over Kendrick Lamar’s “hey now” from GNX.

Fittingly, Tyler referenced his surprise performance at Lamar’s “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends” on Juneteenth: “Put that lil' Maybach truck in the garage, huh/ Lil' Bunny Hop out, you seen me at The Pop Out.”

Around the halfway mark, the Mustard and Sounwave-produced cut turned up a notch. “Hey now, say now, get sticky like a hun bun/ You will never be the main guy, you're a plus-one,” Tyler spat elsewhere in the opening verse. “300K in four days, CHROMAKOPIA/ Twelve days gold, I ain't even drop deluxe one.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, CHROMAKOPIA pulled off an impressive 299,500 album-equivalent units in its first week, even with a Monday release. It notably housed tracks like “St. Chroma” and “Thought I Was Dead,” which was later updated to include ScHoolboy Q and Santigold. Additional guests on the project include Teezo Touchdown, Childish Gambino, Doechii, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne, to mention a few.

“I’m at a different point in my life than I was when most of you met me, so to share these thoughts or feelings that I may [or] may not have lightly touched on before felt like such a release,” Tyler wrote in a thank-you note to fans following its success.

Of course, the “Noid” rapper also threw in a few holiday references during his “hey now” freestyle: “Green face Grinch, Tyler on his Dr. Seuss s**t/ True s**t, I can put a number where your roof is.” It’s worth mentioning that he also contributed to the soundtrack for 2018’s The Grinch animated film.

In 2025, Tyler will be embarking on his “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. Together, they’ll sweep through major cities like Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and Charlotte, among others. Fans can also catch the Grammy Award winner overseas across the U.K. and Europe in April and May.