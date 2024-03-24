News Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Drake And Lil Wayne Share The Stage During Wayne's First Date On The "It's All A Blur Tour" / 03.24.2024

On Saturday (March 23), Drake and his mentor and partner in rhyme, Lil Wayne, shared the stage during the “A Milli” rapper’s first date on the “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” The Sunrise, Florida, show date also featured a cameo from famed producer and personality DJ Khaled.

Lil Wayne has been on an exciting run following his sold-out “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour.” Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation, the 28-city trek kicked off April 4 in Minneapolis before making its way to Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta and Houston, wrapping up on May 13 in Los Angeles.

While the Young Money CEO performed a medley of his greatest hits, Drake ran onto the stage, telling attendees, “Hold on, hold on, because these are my favorite moments in life right now. From top of the mountain emerged the motherf**king greatest rapper of all time. Florida, if y’all don’t make some f**king noise for my brother, Lil Wayne, in here tonight,” before the crowd erupted in cheers.

The duo performed a few of their most popular collaborations before the “God’s Plan” recording artist finished his hefty set list. This was the first tour date since Future and Metro Boomin released their highly anticipated album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, which seemingly featured a few shots at the Canadian-bred emcee.

Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That” seemed to be a direct jab at the “First Person Shooter” rapper. On the new song, Lamar rapped, “N**gas clickin’ up, but cannot be legit, no ’40 Water,’ tell’ em/ Ah, yeah, huh, yeah, get up with me/ F**k sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches.”

Drake has yet to respond publicly to the diss track, but fans believe the recent photos of him looking distressed and leaving a club wearing headphones were from the moment he first heard the new diss.