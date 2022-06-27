Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Pleas for Women's Rights During Glastonbury Set

By Devin
  /  06.27.2022

Kendrick Lamar made a plea for women’s rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper closed out the five-day Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, on Sunday after a series of delays caused by the pandemic.

Wearing a custom titanium and pavé diamond crown of thorns, made by Tiffany & Co., he performed songs off his latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, including “N95,” “United in Grief,” and “Count Me Out,” in addition to hits like “Humble” and “Alright.”

He ended his theatrical set with a powerful performance of “Savior,” which he called his “favorite record” off his new album.

“I wear this crown. They judge Christ. They judge you, they judge Christ,” he told the crowd at the Pyramid Stage as fake blood poured down his face and soaked his white shirt.

At the end of the performance, Kendrick addressed the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion.

“They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights,” he repeated before leaving his 20 dancers on stage.

Kendrick isn’t the only one speaking out about Roe v. Wade. During Sunday’s BET Awards, Jazmine Sullivan and Janelle Monáe were among those who condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Kendrick Lamar

