News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Babyface Enlists Kehlani, Ella Mai, & Ari Lennox for New Album 'Girls' Night Out' / 06.28.2022

Babyface is calling on the ladies for his next album.

The R&B legend has signed with Capitol Records where he will release his first album in nearly seven years, Girls’ Night Out, described as “a sonic journey through love, heartbreak, and all of the emotions in between.”

The album, which he produced with Rika Tischendorf, will feature some of today’s biggest female R&B voices, including Kehlani, Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, Doechii, and Ella Mai, who appears on the first single, “Keeps On Fallin.'”

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol,” said Babyface, who was previously signed to Def Jam. “They have welcomed me with open arms and treat me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about–doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do. I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it.”

He compared the recording sessions to 1995’s iconic Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, which featured Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, TLC, Brandy, and Mary J. Blige. “The process for it reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale and I’m excited for the world to hear,” he added.

The 64-year-old singer-songwriter-producer joined Ella Mai to perform “Keeps On Fallin'” for the first time at Sunday’s BET Awards. He also helped present Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Girls’ Night Out, the follow-up to 2015’s Return of the Tender Lover, will be released on October 29.