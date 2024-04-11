News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Ari Lennox Fires Off At Joe Budden For Mentioning Her In J. Cole Apology Podcast Discussion / 04.11.2024

On Wednesday (April 10), Ari Lennox escalated her ongoing feud with Joe Budden after the “Pump It Up” rapper recently name-dropped her on his eponymous podcast.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a clip from 2013’s “Love & Hip Hop New York” reunion, in which Consequence was seen punching Budden. Lennox captioned a follow-up post, “Knocked your little glasses off and everything. Keep my precious name out of your psychotic, animal-abusing, women-terrorizing, demonic, trolling, nicotine-encased mouth. All this meth smoke for a woman but not for any man beating your a** in real life. Bald b**ch!”

Lennox’s reaction followed Budden’s commentary about J. Cole’s apology for his Kendrick Lamar diss track, “7 Minute Drill.” The Harlem native remarked, “Y’all think I be playing with Ari Lennox, Scottie [Beam]; they do all that earthy, college campus, grassroots s**t.”

The culture commentator also shared skepticism over Cole expressing his regret at the Dreamvile Festival. He added, “It sounded like he didn’t mean it. His voice was trembling like he didn’t mean it. His choice of words as one of the greatest lyricists says he didn’t mean it.”

Previously, Lennox and Budden exchanged words when the latter critiqued her comments about touring with Rod Wave. The “Shea Butter Baby” singer revealed that she was “never comfortable” throughout the trek, where, in one instance, a concert attendee threw a water bottle at her while performing. However, the Slaughterhouse emcee felt she should’ve been more grateful for the opportunity.

Responding to his comments made on “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Lennox stated, “He’s disgusting, and I know in my heart his breath stinks. Maybe I have to sue him. Is that what I have to do? Like get on my Cardi B s**t and spend the bread to shut his smoke mouth up?”