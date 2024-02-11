News Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images Travis Scott Turns Up While Ciara Performs "One, Two Step" / 02.11.2024

Travis Scott is known for his energy whenever he is performing. Many fans did not know that the rager was a big fan of Ciara’s classic bop, “One, Two Step,” until a recent performance at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics party on Saturday (Feb. 10) night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, there have been countless events in Sin City. None seemed more star-studded than the Rubin-led party featuring Druski, Zack Bia, JID, Justin Bieber and many more. During the event, the “Goodies” songstress ran through a medley of her hits. Scott was all smiles and even sang “boys jump on it,” on the mic during her popular Missy Elliott-assisted smash.

Following her performance, she went viral with a new set of photos captioned “ThiCC-iara.” Fans applauded her for looking amazing following the birth of her fourth child. One fan mentioned, “Mommy weight that settles in the right spots>>>,” and someone else said, “And I hope you stay this way. Because honey!!!!!!!!! Whew. Ya, fine!!!”

After the video of the UTOPIA rapper went live, one fan exclaimed, “[LAUGHING MY A** OFF] NOW, WHY SHE HAVE HIM SING THAT PART,” while another commenter said, “This guy hasn’t stopped smiling ever since he broke up with Kylie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex)

On Sunday, Jan. 14, Travis Scott hinted at a new project in response to a fan’s suggestion on social media.

Interacting with a fan account on Twitter, a user proposed, “Imagine an album where each song is the city it was made in on the tour.” Scott intriguingly responded, “[Are you] in my brain or what????” The interaction and a subsequent post from the rapper showing a makeshift recording studio sparked speculation about an upcoming LP.