Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Epic Twerk Skills in Viral Video / 06.29.2022

Megan Thee Stallion is putting her body-ody-ody on display.

The Houston hottie is going viral after she shared an epic twerk video on Instagram.

In the clip, the “Plan B” rapper bends over and shakes her booty in a pair of pink shorts and a white crop top. She kept that thang moving, even slapping her cheeks at one point, as Ha-Sizzle’s “Biggidy Bounce It” played in the background.

“All home grown from da mf soufffff🍑🍑🍑🍑🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾,” she captioned it.

Meg had the internet shook as her name began trending while social media marveled at her impressive twerking skills. “I wanna be pardi,” wrote one fan, while another added, “best minute of my life.”

Before I went to sleep I watched the Megan vid 20 times, I woke up and watched it another 20 times — 🎲 (@gloryboylife) June 29, 2022

megan thee stallion twerking got me mesmerized dyhm 🤣 — tayla wayla (@SiimplyTaylor) June 29, 2022

I've watched that megan video an unhealthy amount of times. Jesus mercy 😩😵‍💫 — 222 (@Taebz_16) June 29, 2022

Her celebrity friends also reacted to her sho-stopping performance including Latto, Yung Miami, Coi Leray, Kash Doll, and Dreezy.

“So it that how you get those knees???!!!” asked Tiffany Haddish, while SZA commented, “I am no better than a man.”

Meg, who will guest star as Tina Snow on the upcoming season of “P-Valley,” is readying her sophomore album. She told Rolling Stone that she has 25 to 30 songs recorded for the follow-up to her 2020 debut Good News, including a collaboration with Future called “Pressurelicious.”

She is also eyeing a collaboration with Katy Perry. Meg was seen singing along to Katy’s song “Thinking of You” on Instagram Live, prompting the pop star to propose a duet. Meg was more than down with the idea, responding, “Omg yes hot girl Katy ! Let’s do a song.”

omg lez duet ily Meg THEE katycat @theestallion 😘 https://t.co/rJR8GqLLF6 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 29, 2022