Megan The Stallion Calls Former Cameraman's Harassment Lawsuit An "Attempt To Embarrass" Her / 04.24.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is facing legal action from her former cameraman, Emilio Garcia, who alleged harassment and a hostile work environment during an incident in Ibiza, Spain in 2022. Filed on Tuesday (April 23), the videographer’s lawsuit claimed the rapper engaged in sexual acts with another woman next to him in a moving vehicle.

Since then, Megan categorically denied the accusations. “This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” said the musician’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, in a statement to Page Six. “We will deal with this in court.”

Garcia detailed that the incident occurred while he was accompanying Megan during a tour stop. He described feeling “uncomfortable” and “kind of frozen” as the purported incident took place inside the SUV. The day after, the cameraman alleged that she told him to “don’t ever discuss what you saw.”

Further claims by Garcia included Megan fat-shaming him with remarks like “spit your food out” and “you don’t need to be eating.” He told NBC News how the comments were degrading, especially coming from someone who promotes body positivity.

Outside of the response from Megan’s lawyer, 50 Cent also reacted to the filings. On Instagram, the New York rapper said that Garcia “should be punched in the head.” He continued, “I’m sorry, [if] two women start making out, I’m not offended. This case is thrown out of my court.”

While the lawsuit plays out, Megan will be embarking on her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” starting on May 14. With several dates already sold out, fans can catch the Houston artist and GloRilla in Chicago, Detroit, New York, and New Orleans, to name a few stops.

The show run will conclude with Megan’s headlining performance at this year’s Broccoli City Festival on July 27.