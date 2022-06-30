News Getty Images Boosie Badazz Defends R. Kelly After 30-Year Prison Sentence / 06.30.2022

Boosie Badazz is weighing in on R. Kelly’s sentencing.

On Wednesday, the R&B superstar was sentenced to 30 years in prison in his federal sex trafficking case in New York. While most of Kelly’s peers remained silent after the sentencing was announced, Boosie spoke out publicly in his defense.

In a series of tweets, the controversial rapper expressed his outrage over what he called a “death sentence.” While he didn’t condone Kelly’s behavior, he believes 30 years was too much for the crimes he was found guilty of, including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, and sex trafficking.

People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30‼️Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them😞but he didn’t kill anyone,aggravated rape anyone .N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man‼️College professors get probation for this shit — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 30, 2022

Get this man some help n some jail time but don’t give him a death sentence ,30 years ‼️Maybe he can one get out one day n warn these young girls about older predators n make a difference ?but 30 years like Come on world‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 30, 2022

“People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30,” Boosie tweeted. “Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them but he didn’t kill anyone, aggravated rape anyone.”

He went on to fault the victims’ parents, sharing a document that appeared to show one 17-year-old victim’s mother as complicit. “N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man. College professors get probation for this shit.”

He believes that the 55-year-old singer should be receiving help instead of sitting behind bars. “Get this man some help n some jail time but don’t give him a death sentence, 30 years,” he added. “Maybe he can one get out one day n warn these young girls about older predators n make a difference ?but 30 years like Come on world.”

During Wednesday’s court hearing, victims took the stand as they recounted how they were sexually and physically abused by Kelly, who is still facing child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago.

“You degraded me, humiliated me, and broke my spirit,” said one woman as she recalled an incident when she was forced to perform oral sex on Kelly. “I hope you go to jail for the rest of your life. I feel sorry for you.”

Controversy has been a hallmark of Boosie’s career. He made headlines for his homophobic tirade against Lil Nas X and previously spoke out on behalf of Bill Cosby after the disgraced comedian’s 2018 sexual assault conviction was overturned.