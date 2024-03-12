News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To J. Cole And Boosie Badazz's Hilarious Run-In Outside Of A Houston Club / 03.12.2024

J. Cole and Boosie Badazz had an unlikely run-in with each other on Monday (March 11) night. The two were both at Area 29 in Houston, Texas alongside other celebrities.

In a clip shared online today (March 12), the pair were filmed chopping it up in what appeared to be the parking lot. Boosie could be heard saying, “Aye, bruh, aye, bruh. I’ma keep it 100 [percent], I’m like that for real. I’m like that for real, homie.” Cole lightheartedly responded, “Who you telling? Why you telling me like I don’t know?”



The interaction prompted a number of hilarious responses, mainly due to the fact that Boosie seemed intoxicated. The top comment underneath DJ Akademiks’ repost read, “I hate drunk people when I’m sober, and I hate sober people when I’m drunk.” Another person stated, “Boosie [is] that drunk uncle at the end of the night who don’t make any sense.”

Elsewhere, one user speculated, “He [was] really just saying, ‘C’mon, Cole, all these features you giving out, bless OG real quick.’ He just ain’t want to flat-out ask.” The North Carolina native and Boosie previously teamed up for “Black Heaven” from the latter’s Touch Down 2 Cause Hell.

Cole was likely making a stop in Houston ahead of his San Antonio concerts on Thursday (March 14) and Friday (March 15) as a part of Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” The trek kicked off in Tampa, Florida with subsequent shows in Nashville, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and New Orleans.

It’s uncertain whether Cole and Boosie will collaborate anytime soon. However, the aforementioned comment about the “GOMD” rapper giving out features has some truth to it. In 2023 alone, he appeared on Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe,” Bas’ “Passport Bros,” Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” and Drake’s “First Person Shooter,” and more.