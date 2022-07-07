News Lizzo Reveals 'Special' Tracklist / 07.07.2022

It’s about damn time.

Nearly three years since her last album, Lizzo is set to return with her fourth studio album Special. Before it drops on July 15, she’s giving fans a peek at the tracklist.

The 12-track set includes the top 5 hit “About Damn Time” and the Beastie Boys-sampled “Grrrls,” along with songs like “I Love You Bitch,” “Everybody’s Gay,” “Naked,” and “Birthday Girl.” She samples Lauryn Hill on the Mark Ronson-produced “Break Up Twice” and pays homage to one of her favorite bands on the closer, “Coldplay.”

One song missing from the standard tracklist is her Cardi B collaboration “Rumors,” which dropped last summer.

“I think that the music really is going to speak for itself. I’m writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that’s been running rampant in this world, energetically into love,” Lizzo told Apple Music of the follow-up to 2019’s Cuz I Love You. “I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better, a little bit more filled with love.”

You can catch Lizzo performing her new album on her “Special Tour” with Latto, which kicks off Sept. 23 and wraps Nov. 18 in L.A.

Special Tracklist

1. “The Sign”

2. “About Damn Time”

3. “Grrrls”

4. “2 Be Loved”

5. “I Love You Bitch”

6. “Special”

7. “Break Up Twice”

8. “Everybody’s Gay”

9. “Naked”

10. “Birthday Girl”

11. “If You Love Me”

12. “Coldplay”