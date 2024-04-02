News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Lizzo Accused Of "Seeking Attention" By Harassment Accusers' Attorney After "I Quit" Post / 04.02.2024

People seemingly don’t know how to leave Lizzo alone. Her recent announcement of possibly leaving the music industry due to ongoing negativity drew sharp criticism from Ron Zambrano on Monday (April 1), a Los Angeles attorney representing former backup dancers in a lawsuit against the singer.

“It’s a joke that Lizzo would say she is being bullied by the internet when she should instead be taking an honest look at herself,” Zambrano stated online. He further accused the “Special” hitmaker of “seeking attention” and deflecting from her “own failings.” Additionally, the professional labeled her legal and public relations efforts as unsuccessful and accused her of playing the victim.

Zambrano continued, “No one actually believes she is quitting music. But she should quit sexually harassing, shaming, and bullying her employees and finally accept responsibility for her actions. She can make all of this go away simply by seizing the opportunity here to set an example, own up to her mistakes, pay what’s due to those she’s wronged, and work on becoming a better person.”

A spokesperson for the Houston native told Billboard, “Ron has started making wild personal attacks that have absolutely nothing to do with the clients who he is supposedly representing. We would humbly recommend that Ron start representing his clients and stop representing just himself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The backlash followed Lizzo’s Instagram post in late March, where the Grammy winner expressed her personal challenges and hinted at stepping back from her career. The controversy involving Zambrano stemmed from a lawsuit filed by former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

In 2023, the trio accused Lizzo and her team of sexual harassment, weight-shaming, racial discrimination, and creating a toxic work environment. In December, the artist requested for the case details to be sealed after its dismissal was denied.

On the music side, Lizzo has kept a relatively low profile. She released Special in 2022, which housed surefire cuts like “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” The following year saw her contribute “Pink” to Barbie The Album.