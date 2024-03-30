News Anna Webber / Stringer via Getty Images Lizzo Says "I Quit" In Regards To Music In New Instagram Post / 03.30.2024

Lizzo appears to be retiring from music. In a shocking social media post on Friday (March 29), the multi-platinum pop superstar asserted, “I Quit,” after telling fans about her recent experiences.

Lizzo started the post by saying, “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music, make people happy, and help the world be a little better than how I found it.”

She continued, “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views. Being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

“I didn’t sign up for this s**t,” she concluded. “I QUIT.”

One fan commented, “Don’t quit, G. We love you! I LOVE YOU! I’m super inspired by you, babe.” Another fan who seemingly did not believe her stated, “When does ‘I Quit’ come out on Spotify?”

Lizzo has had a tough year following a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that accused the singer of creating a hostile work environment and sexually harassing three former dancers. Notably, one dancer claimed that the singer called attention to her weight gain and later terminated her after she recorded a meeting due to a health issue.

As reported by NBC, the court documents also contained an allegation of Lizzo pressuring her team members to interact with a nude performer at an Amsterdam club. Outside of the lawsuit, the “About D**n Time” songstress has been vocal about her criticism from fans.

When asked what people think about her target audience, she said, “I am not making music for white people. I am a Black woman, I am making music from my Black experience, for me to heal myself [from] the experience we call life.”