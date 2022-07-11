News Eminem Announces 'Curtain Call 2' / 07.11.2022

Shady is taking a trip down memory lane.

On Aug. 5, Eminem will revisit his storied past with his second greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2. The compilation, which follows 2005’s Curtain Call: The Hits, will include music from all Eminem projects from 2009’s Relapse onward, including side projects, guest appearances, and film soundtrack songs.

Last month, the Detroit rap icon reunited with Snoop Dogg on the album’s lead single, “From the D 2 the LBC,” which arrived alongside an animated music video.

Additionally, he teamed up with CeeLo Green on “The King and I” off the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, which is also featured on Curtain Call 2.

A tracklist has yet to be revealed, but Curtain Call 2 will also include one other previously unreleased track, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks. In addition to the standard release, fans will be able to purchase a limited edition box set as well as autographed vinyls.

The original Curtain Call was released in December 2005 and was certified Diamond in the U.S., featuring Eminem classics such as “My Name Is,” “Stan,” and “Without Me.”