News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images, and Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Benzino Claps Back At Eminem In "Vulturius," Accuses Daughter Coi Leray Of Letting The Industry "Keep Us Divided" / 01.29.2024

Benzino debuted a retaliatory diss track titled “Vulturius” in response to Eminem’s recent barbs in “Doomsday Pt. 2.”

Released on Sunday (Jan. 28), the record sampled JAY-Z’s “Where I’m From” and directly targeted Eminem with fiery lyrics. The Source founder critiqued the 15-time Grammy winner’s lack of melanin, history of drug use, and their longstanding feud.

“Know a custy when I see one; how many times you overdose?/ Cracker on crack who rap, but hate Black in this show/ Invade our culture then insult us, time you get exposed,” Benzino spat. “Lil’ h**, this Mariah, Christina, Michael, or Britney?/ What kinda f**k go to war with people dancin’ and singin’?/ Don’t f**k with 50, and keep it a buck, you ain’t tough.”

Later in the verse, the Boston native shared some words for his daughter, Coi Leray. He rapped, “And the truth, my daughter had a life that I never had/ I’m probably more Boston George than America’s Dad/ But I provide it; food, clothes, gifts kept you excited/ Now you let the industry really lynch, keep us divided/ But back when I got indicted in and out of court fightin’/ You was in a pretty home with something foreign to ride in.”

Peep the track below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raymond Scott (@benzinoislegendary_)

On “Doomsday Pt. 2,” Eminem scrutinized Benzino by suggesting that his actions damaged Leray’s career prospects. He name-dropped the “Bops” hitmaker and said the possibility of them collaborating was “in the toilet.”

Leray responded via Twitter, which was fitting considering Nicki Minaj was taking jabs at Megan Thee Stallion on the same day. The New Jersey artist wrote, “Rap beef is so washed and tired. Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just f**king overall corny as f**k.”

Another post read, “I got no issues with no one. I’m so locked in on my grown and sexy vibes… If anybody don’t like me, that’s something they gotta take on with themselves.” Subsequently, celebrity makeup artist Akilaface claimed Leray was a hypocrite. He alleged that she got into a physical fight with Latto months prior.

Rap beef is so washed and tired. Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just fucking over all corny as fuck. 🚮 — Coi (@coi_leray) January 26, 2024