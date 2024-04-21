News Kevin C. Cox / Staff via Getty Image Social Media Reacts To Eminem Celebrating His 16th Year Of Sobriety / 04.21.2024

Eminem is one of the highest-selling emcees of all time. Although he battled with drug addiction early in his career, he recently has made it his mission to focus on sobriety.

While many were celebrating the stoner’s holiday, 4/20, Eminem shared a post on social media celebrating his 16th year of being drug free. On his post, one fan shared, “Well done, and thanks for sharing the journey with us,” and someone else claimed, “The most sacred commitment to oneself, congratulations to you! And to you all here reaching different milestones and celebrations.”

The photo has received over 800,000 likes on Instagram. Recently, Eminem’s public feud with Benzino led to Coi Leray catching an unfortunate stray.

In his latest feature, “Doomsday, Pt. 2,” the Slim Shady LP rapper spat, “Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh/ What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe/ ‘Go at his neck,’ how the f**k is that?/ How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have?/ Arm so short he can’t even touch his hands/ When they’re up above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks.”

Elsewhere in the verse, Eminem seemingly took a jab at Benzino’s sexuality. “In them cheap hotels that they catch you in/ Jesus Christ, dawg, when you said 210/ Never guessed you meant at the Red Roof Inn/ In a room with one single bed, two men/ Shady, man, you can’t — yes, you can,” he spat.

Eminem also name-dropped Benzino’s daughter. He stated, “Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day/ But this doesn’t bring me joy to say/ Guess that Coi Leray feat’s in the toilet, aye?”

Eminem is regarded by many as one of, if not the best of all time. In 2023, Tyga tweeted, “Lil Wayne and Eminem are the best rappers of all time! Lyrical word play, delivery, flow, pockets, originality, raw, intentional, clarity, generational influence.”

Lil Wayne & Eminem are the best rappers of all time! Lyrical word play , delivery, flow ,pockets, originality , raw, intentional , clarity, generational influence. — T-Raww (@Tyga) March 24, 2023

Tyga, who was signed to Cash Money Records, previously paid homage to Wayne in the video for “Lightskin Lil Wayne” off his 2019 album Legendary. Both Weezy and Eminem were ranked in the top 10 on Billboard’s controversial list of the Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time, with Wayne at No. 7 and Eminem at No. 5.