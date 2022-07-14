News Getty Images Bow Wow Responds to Orlando Brown Saying He Has 'Bomb Ass P**sy' / 07.14.2022

Bow Wow has found himself in the middle of a strange feud with Orlando Brown.

It all started after the former “That’s So Raven” star claimed that the rapper had “some bomb ass pussy” during an interview with comedian Funny Marco.

“I ain’t got a problem with Lil Bow Wow. Lil Bow Wow got some bomb ass pussy,” Brown said when asked if he had beef with Bow Wow.

Bow Wow’s name began trending as social media weighed in on Brown’s bizarre commentary. When a fan brought up the topic to Bow Wow, the “Shortie Like Mine” rapper paid it no mind at first.

“Since when legends GOT TO speak on fu**ery?” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to Complex. “Im filming my new tv show as we speak and preparing for a sold out show at the o2 arena for the millennium tour in London…Ima 35 yr old father i dont play them type games. You do know this bow u talking to right. I AM A BOY DAMON.”

After peeping the comments himself, he responded by sharing his sympathy for the actor.

“Dawg im just now seeing it,” said Bow Wow. “I been wrapped up w work. I be chilling…off the grid not all on the net then ill look up and be trending…they know who names they gotta say to go viral for 24 hours. 🤣 shit be crazy…Tweaked out…but you know dude really need help na im sayn? Thats why we aint trippin on em. Nobody taking him serious. Its sad because he had potential to be great. Its sad. Dem drugs!”

But Brown didn’t back away from his original comments, once again suggesting that Bow Wow has “bomb pussy.”

“[We should] really, really address the fact that you got bomb pussy,” he said. “You got to tell people the truth, Bow Wow. Tell people the truth, bro. If you got bomb pussy, you got to embrace that pussy.”

Brown has made headlines before when he trolled Nick Cannon, claiming that the “Wild ‘N Out” host performed oral sex on him, prompting a response from Cannon himself.