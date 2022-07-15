New Music Monica Drops New Single 'Friends' With Ty Dolla $ign / 07.15.2022

New Monica!

The R&B icon teams up with Ty Dolla $ign on her first single in two years, “Friends.” On the acoustic track, produced by Tasha Catour (Tinashe, Lecrae), the two show off their chemistry.

“I got friends, baby / Just like you / They don’t understand / What we going through,” she sings.

Last month, Monica debuted the song during her performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert.

“Friends” is the latest single from Monica’s upcoming album Trenches, her first since 2005’s Code Red, due this fall via her own label, MonDeenise Music. In August 2020, she released the title track featuring Lil Baby.

A music video for “Friends,” which was shot in the middle of the California desert during a sandstorm, is set to debut next week.

Additionally, Monica has been recording her first country album Open Roads, executive produced by Brandi Carlile.