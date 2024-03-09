News Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Ye And Ty Dolla Sign Unveil 'VULTURES 2' Cover Art / 03.09.2024

The artist formerly known as Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have now unveiled the cover art for their second collaborative project, VULTURES 2. The album, originally slated for March 8, has not dropped yet, but the unveiled cover featuring a photo of Ty Dolla’s brother Big TC is a step in the right direction for fans.

Recently, the Chicago rapper gave a brief update on the LP’s progress via an Instagram DM with stan account Ye Fanatics. He wrote “We in the lab” in response to inquiries about the album’s release.

In January, Ye revealed that VULTURES would be divided into three installments. The first was scheduled for Feb. 9 but ultimately came out the following day. Meanwhile, the third volume was announced for April 5.

Rolling Loud California 2024 recently announced the addition of a fourth night with Ye and Ty Dolla as headlining acts. The duo will perform on Thursday, March 14, the night before the weekend festival commences on Friday, March 15.

One of the founders of the festival shared a post on Instagram saying, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH LET’S GOOOOOO!!!! VULTURES HEADLINING NEW FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER THURSDAY NIGHT AT Rolling Loud March 14-17, 2024 LOS ANGELES. All three-day pass holders will be automatically upgraded to a four-day pass. All single-day purchasers will receive an email tomorrow with a special link to upgrade to a four day pass! New purchasers must purchase a three-day pass to receive access to Thursday night.”

VULTURES 1 debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It amassed 75,000 album-equivalent units for its second week in the U.S., with 72,000 of those coming from streams. Guest appearances included North West, Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk and YG, among others.